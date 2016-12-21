Lufkin homeless man staying optimistic after his bike was stolen
A homeless man is looking for answers after one of his only modes of transportation was stolen from him earlier this week. Warren Weis said he is not angry and is just trying to find the good in the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12)
|Dec 25
|McKinney olin
|96
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Dec 25
|bigdaddynorth
|26
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Dec 14
|WatchDog
|1
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC