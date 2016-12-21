Brookshire Brothers president and CEO...

Brookshire Brothers president and CEO stepping down

Friday Dec 16

Brookshire Brothers announced on Monday that Jerry Johnson will step down as President and CEO at the end of April 2017. He will continue as a member of the Lufkin-based grocery chain's Board of Directors.

Lufkin, TX

