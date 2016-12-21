Blue Santa surprises Lufkin children 5 days before Christmas
North Lufkin children were wide eyed with smiles from ear to ear when they heard the deep familiar voice of Santa enter the gym of JD's Center of Hope. Santa was joined by Lufkin police officers at the special holiday party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Dec 14
|WatchDog
|1
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Nov '16
|bigdaddynorth
|25
|larry Keith davis
|Nov '16
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC