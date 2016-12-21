Bloom where you're planted: Lufkin na...

Bloom where you're planted: Lufkin native's effort to revive Farmer's Market

Anna Dean, a Lufkin native, recently returned to East Texas, and opened the new Bloom Boutique in a place that might surprise you, the Farmer's Market "I know it's off the beaten path, but I just think this place has so much potential," Dean said. After visiting other cities markets, and seeing the ability it gave other local entrepreneurs to sell their products, she wanted to give her community the same chance.

