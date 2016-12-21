Angelina County judge finds Church of Wells member guilty of disorderly conduct
A Church of Wells member was found guilty of disorderly conduct by an Angelina County judge on Friday for an incident at the 2015 Lufkin Christmas Parade. Taylor Clifton, 24, of Wells, was accused of disrupting the 2015 Lufkin Christmas Parade.
