Angelina Co. jailer accused of assaulting inmate arrested on official oppression charge
Following an investigation by the Texas Rangers, an Angelina County jailer was arrested on an official oppression charge in connection to allegations that he assaulted an inmate at the jail on Dec. 19. Roger D. Grimes, 59, of Lufkin, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Class A misdemeanor official oppression. He was released from the Angelina County Jail later that day after he posted a bail amount of $1,500.
