Angelina Co. grand jury indicts woman accused of trying to run over, stabbing beau
A 29-year-old Lufkin woman accused trying several times to run him over and then stabbing him back in February was one of 32 people indicted during the last meeting of the Angelina County grand jury. Timethia Marchelle Williams was indicted on two felony charges - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and forgery by passing.
