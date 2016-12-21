A neighbor was asked to clean a home. She found a grenade in the oven.
A neighbor helping to clean a vacated mobile home discovered a grenade strapped to a package with a highly flammable substance Saturday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. The 82-year-old resident of the mobile home in K & K Mobile Home Park, 4918 14th St. W., Bradenton, had moved out on Thursday, when his 56-year-old son came and took him back to Lufkin, Texas, with him, according to a news release.
