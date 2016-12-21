1 of 2 suspects in Lufkin night club beating arrested

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested one of two men in connection to allegations that they beat a man up so severely outside a local night club on Dec. 10 that he will be permanently disfigured Thursday night. Antonio Badillo, 30, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge.

