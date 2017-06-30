Tornado, severe storm risk just incre...

Tornado, severe storm risk just increased for large part of Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: MLive.com

The chance for severe thunderstorms, with the capability of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, has just been increased by the Storm Prediction Center. The reason the chance of severe weather has been increased is limited storms this morning, and ample sun has heated the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi... Jun '17 Swedenforever of ... 8
Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14) May '17 Tori 23
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) May '17 Aannna27362 12
Nelson Family Apr '17 LizNelson 1
Tony's pizza (Dec '10) Mar '17 dragonotar 5
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Mar '17 Blondie04061966 9
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC