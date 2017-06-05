Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immigrants find work
There are 8 comments on the MLive.com story from Friday Jun 2, titled Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immigrants find work. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Sitting in a wheelchair with a pillow supporting her back, a 73-year-old woman told a federal judge she's had a desire to help others since she was a child. But she helped undocumented immigrants and profited off the act, compelling a federal judge before to send her to prison.
#1 Friday Jun 2
Woman gets prison for helping illegal aliens find work against US federal immigration law.
#2 Friday Jun 2
it is great to see our laws finally being enforced,pick up the pace and lock up some bigwigs who are in public office
#3 Saturday Jun 3
Good news that this criminal has received jail time for her crimes violating immigration law. Her sense of altruism cannot excuse her from obeying the law of the land. And she did not act from a sense of charity when she accepted hundreds of dollars for transporting illegal aliens.
Instead, the record shows that she functioned as a criminal.
This citizen wishes also that the federal agents would arrest and charge the employers of the illegal aliens she transported and aided in return for pay.
Otherwise, we see lopsided justice here, exempting the employers while punishing the individual.
#4 Saturday Jun 3
Correct.
#5 Saturday Jun 3
Agree. Thank goodness the President has ordered comprehensive enforcement of immigration law.
See more at these Web-sites:
www.numbersusa.com
http://www.fairus.org/
http://cis.org/Stop-Sanctuary-Cities
#6 Saturday Jun 3
What a Christian Nation, Jesus is proud of this law..and Im the Pope
#8 Saturday Jun 3
Who are you calling a Christian?
#9 Sunday Jun 4
The Pope
