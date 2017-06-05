Woman gets prison for helping undocum...

Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immigrants find work

There are 8 comments on the MLive.com story from Friday Jun 2, titled Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immigrants find work. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Sitting in a wheelchair with a pillow supporting her back, a 73-year-old woman told a federal judge she's had a desire to help others since she was a child. But she helped undocumented immigrants and profited off the act, compelling a federal judge before to send her to prison.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,821

Las Vegas, NV

#1 Friday Jun 2
Woman gets prison for helping illegal aliens find work against US federal immigration law.

tomin cali

Fresno, CA

#2 Friday Jun 2
it is great to see our laws finally being enforced,pick up the pace and lock up some bigwigs who are in public office

anotherview

Temecula, CA

#3 Saturday Jun 3
Good news that this criminal has received jail time for her crimes violating immigration law. Her sense of altruism cannot excuse her from obeying the law of the land. And she did not act from a sense of charity when she accepted hundreds of dollars for transporting illegal aliens.

Instead, the record shows that she functioned as a criminal.

This citizen wishes also that the federal agents would arrest and charge the employers of the illegal aliens she transported and aided in return for pay.

Otherwise, we see lopsided justice here, exempting the employers while punishing the individual.

anotherview

Temecula, CA

#4 Saturday Jun 3
spytheweb wrote:
Woman gets prison for helping illegal aliens find work against US federal immigration law.
Correct.

anotherview

Temecula, CA

#5 Saturday Jun 3
tomin cali wrote:
it is great to see our laws finally being enforced,pick up the pace and lock up some bigwigs who are in public office
Agree. Thank goodness the President has ordered comprehensive enforcement of immigration law.

See more at these Web-sites:

www.numbersusa.com

http://www.fairus.org/

http://cis.org/Stop-Sanctuary-Cities

Swedenforever of Edinboro

Silver Spring, MD

#6 Saturday Jun 3
spytheweb wrote:
Woman gets prison for helping illegal aliens find work against US federal immigration law.
What a Christian Nation, Jesus is proud of this law..and Im the Pope

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,821

Las Vegas, NV

#8 Saturday Jun 3
Swedenforever of Edinboro wrote:
<quoted text>

What a Christian Nation, Jesus is proud of this law..and Im the Pope
Who are you calling a Christian?
Swedenforever of Edinboro

Silver Spring, MD

#9 Sunday Jun 4
spytheweb wrote:
<quoted text>

Who are you calling a Christian?
The Pope
