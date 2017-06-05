Western Michigan city breaks sand angel world record
A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|Jun 4
|Swedenforever of ...
|8
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|May 31
|Tori
|23
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|May 25
|Aannna27362
|12
|Nelson Family
|Apr '17
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC