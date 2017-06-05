Ludington shatters sand angel world record at Lake Michigan beach
Ludington set the record with 1,387 sand angels Saturday at Stearns Park Beach, shattering the previous record of 352 set by Pembrokeshire, England in 2015. Approximately 1,414 participants packed the Lake Michigan beach to help break the Guinness world record.
