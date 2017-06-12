Ludington sets new world record for most "sand angels"
The city broke a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled at Sterns Park beach on Lake Michigan Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|Jun 4
|Swedenforever of ...
|8
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|May 31
|Tori
|23
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|May 25
|Aannna27362
|12
|Nelson Family
|Apr '17
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC