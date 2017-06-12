Ludington sets new world record for m...

Ludington sets new world record for most "sand angels"

Monday Jun 12

The city broke a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled at Sterns Park beach on Lake Michigan Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds.

