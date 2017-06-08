Lake Michigan Community Aiming To Bre...

Lake Michigan Community Aiming To Break Sand Angel Record

WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - A western Michigan city is looking to break a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. "Be Someone's Angel" is scheduled for this Saturday and is organized by the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation.

