Lake Michigan Community Aiming To Break Sand Angel Record
From the Associated Press - A western Michigan city is looking to break a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. "Be Someone's Angel" is scheduled for this Saturday and is organized by the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation.
