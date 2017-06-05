How you can help shatter the sand angel world record at Lake Michigan beach

So you want to spend time at a Lake Michigan beach, make a sand angel and try to break a world record at the same time. Thousands of people are expected to take to Stearns Park Beach hoping to create the most simultaneous sand angels ever at 1 p.m. June 10. Ludington broke the world record for the longest ice cream dessert with 2,970 feet of ice cream last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.