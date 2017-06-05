How you can help shatter the sand angel world record at Lake Michigan beach
So you want to spend time at a Lake Michigan beach, make a sand angel and try to break a world record at the same time. Thousands of people are expected to take to Stearns Park Beach hoping to create the most simultaneous sand angels ever at 1 p.m. June 10. Ludington broke the world record for the longest ice cream dessert with 2,970 feet of ice cream last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Fri
|Ronald
|2
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|Jun 4
|Swedenforever of ...
|8
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|May 31
|Tori
|23
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|May 25
|Aannna27362
|12
|Nelson Family
|Apr '17
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC