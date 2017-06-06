Experience a summer getaway at the a oeLove Ludington Weekenda
With lots of beautiful, sunny weather ahead of us, it seems we're all in the mood for a fun getaway and we know of the perfect place for that! This weekend is going to be an exciting one in Ludington. It's "Love Ludington Weekend", and there are so many fun things going on there.
