West Michigan brewery sells 2,000 pints in first weekend
From the gleaming brewery to the marble bar countertop to the sparkling restrooms , Ludington Bay Brewing Company owner Ted Gedra didn't skimp on the details. Features from the large glass garage door that connects the brewery to the dining area to the unique lights, high ceiling and high windows give the brewery and restaurant a distinctive atmosphere.
