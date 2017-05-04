Packing 13-foot-tall waves, gale warn...

Packing 13-foot-tall waves, gale warning issued for Lake Michigan

Monday May 1

The gale warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is scheduled for 8 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2. The gale warning area covers the off-shore waters of Lake Michigan from a point extending from Pentwater to the southern edge of the lake. Waves are expected to reach 11 feet tall in areas 5 miles or more off shore.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Mason County was issued at May 06 at 9:36PM EDT

Ludington, MI

