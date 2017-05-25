Ludington Student Wins Congressional Art Competition
A Ludington student's art work will hang in the nation's capital for a year as part of a nationwide high school art competition. The Congressional Art competition is a sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
