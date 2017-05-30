Love Ludington Weekend

Love Ludington Weekend

Monday May 22 Read more: White Lake Beacon

Ludington was so successful at breaking a Guinness World Record for the world's longest ice cream dessert last June that it is going for another world record this summer - this time involving sand angels and donating to an important cause. And it will be a signature event for the city's June 10 "Love Ludington" weekend, along with the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

