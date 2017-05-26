Driver rams cars, 2 injured in allege...

Driver rams cars, 2 injured in alleged pipe attack

Friday May 26

Mason County authorities are investigating an incident that allegedly started with a driver ramming cars and ended up with two people in the hospital. It started just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

