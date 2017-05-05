Deputies investigating after 3 injure...

Deputies investigating after 3 injured in boat crash

Friday May 5

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Hamlin Lake in Hamlin Township, northeast of Ludington, according to a Mason County Sheriff's Office news release. Authorities were able to pull the three people, who were clinging to the side of an overturned 12-foot boat, out of the water.

Ludington, MI

