Community supporter Mark Perron dies in Arizona
A Clare businessman, Mark Perron, known for his unswerving support of the community, died suddenly April 23, while on vacation with his wife Sue and friends in Mesa, Arizona. While there, they had planned to attend a concert by "Kansas," a band they counted as close friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr '17
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC