Wreckage of 76-foot yacht closes Ludington State Park beach
Wreckage from a stranded 76-foot pleasure boat that is being pulled apart by Lake Michigan's waves has forced the closure of Ludington State Park's popular beach. "The Ludington State Park beach currently is closed due to a salvage operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr 4
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC