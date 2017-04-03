UN Resolution Seeks Syrian Information on Attack
A proposed UN Security Council resolution would condemn the use of chemical weapons in Syria and stress the government's obligation to provide information about air operations on Tuesday when a suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people. The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Thu
|JanEvans
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr 4
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar 22
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar 17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC