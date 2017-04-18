Spring Family Fun Night
A diorama with a woodland theme. The Lakeshore Museum will be having a peeps diorama contest on April 21. This will be the second year that the competition will be held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr 4
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar 22
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC