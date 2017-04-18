Severe thunderstorms packing high winds move across Michigan
Winds gusting above 60 mph were reported along Lake Michigan early Thursday in the Ludington area, where power was knocked out to hundreds of customers in several communities. The Ludington Daily News reports the Ludington Area School District and some other districts canceled classes for the day.
