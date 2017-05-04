See debris left on Lake Michigan beach after 76-foot yacht breaks apart near Ludington State Park

Dozens of volunteers spent this weekend hauling away trailers full of busted boards, metal framework and some "very nasty screws" - all wreckage from a 76-foot yacht that broke apart in Lake Michigan after its owner intentionally grounded it near Ludington State Park more than a week ago. Members of the Friends of Ludington State Park group formed impromptu work groups when calls went out this weekend that the yacht had broken up where it was run aground, about a half-mile north of Big Sable Lighthouse.

