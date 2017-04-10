Michigan Man Arrested After Cops Find More Than 200 Marijuana Plants During Traffic Stop
A Ludington, MI man will likely face jail time after police discovered more than 200 marijuana plants in his vehicle. Joshua Paul Barnaby plead guilty to manufacturing marijuana and intent to deliver after police searched his vehicle and found the plants.
