Ludington PD: 2 ODs maybe caused by stronger heroin

Sunday Apr 23

After responding to two overdoses on Sunday, police in Ludington are concerned that recently-sold heroin may be particularly dangerous. Police say the first overdose happened at 2:15 p.m. on North Rowe Street near East Stray Street and involved a 24-year-old man.

