Lake Michigan ferry turns humdrum tra...

Lake Michigan ferry turns humdrum travel into unforgettable experience

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

I was working a Saturday shift at the Chicago Sun-Times, facing a six-hour, late-night drive to Frankfort, Mich., to meet my then-girlfriend/now-wife. There was a story in the paper about the SS Badger, a ferry between Wisconsin and Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Apr 6 Anonymous 11
Nelson Family Apr 4 LizNelson 1
Tony's pizza (Dec '10) Mar 22 dragonotar 5
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Mar 17 Blondie04061966 9
Bullying in Public schools Mar '17 Jhartig 1
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC