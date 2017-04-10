Forecasted snowfall totals vary in West Michigan due to temperatures

West Michigan, for the most part, looks like it will dodge the heaviest snowfall associated with the winter storm hitting Michigan today, April 6. The majority of the region, extending from Ludington to the Michigan-Indiana border, is expected to receive 2 inches or less of snowfall based on the latest data. MLive chief meteorologist Mark Torregrossa reported this morning that the warmer temperatures kept the falling precipitation as rain, rather than snow, for a longer period time than initially possible.

