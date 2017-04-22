Deputies: Body found is missing Oceana Co. man
The body was found around 11 a.m. Saturday partially covered in sand on the shore of Lake Michigan near the Pentwater Pier in Pentwater Township, south of Ludington, according to an Oceana County Sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr 4
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC