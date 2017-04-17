Big Sable Point, Lake Michigan, yacht...

Big Sable Point, Lake Michigan, yacht run aground

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WOODTV.com

Crews on Lake Michigan still haven't been able to recover a yacht from where it ran aground north of Ludington over the weekend. Saturday, a man was taking the 76-foot yacht from Pentwater to Traverse City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

