A Prayer for Peace' concert
The West Michigan Concert WINDS will present a concert entitled "A Prayer for Peace: To Bind the Nation's Wounds" on Sunday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m., in Reeths-Puffer High School's Rocket Centre for the Performing Arts, 1545 N. Roberts Rd., Muskegon, Michigan. Tickets are available at the door.
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|11
|Nelson Family
|Apr 4
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar 22
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
