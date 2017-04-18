76-foot yacht grounded near Ludington now breaking apart
A 76-foot yacht that was intentionally grounded a week ago is now breaking apart and leaving debris along the shoreline, Coast Guard officials say. The yacht's operator on April 15 noticed the boat was taking on water and he decided to ground the vessel in about three feet of water near Big Sable Point.
