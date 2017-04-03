Tickets at LHS for Ludington's state semifinal sell out in less than 10 minutes, order here &mdas...
Ludington fans line up in the high school lobby this morning to get tickets for the Friday's class B state semifinal game played at Breslin center in East Lansing. Tickets were sold out within minutes of sales beginning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nelson Family
|Tue
|LizNelson
|1
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|Mar 22
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar 17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Mar 9
|Laura
|10
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar '17
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC