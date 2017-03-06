Take Part in St. Patrick's Day Festivities Throughout West Michigan

St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday, March 17th, but that isn't stopping West Michigan businesses from celebrating both earlier in the month and throughout the holiday weekend. The festivities start early to get you in the mood for this Irish holiday, with parades, fun runs, Irish food, and more! You are sure to find even more throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend, the peak of this festive holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.