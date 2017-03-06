Take Part in St. Patrick's Day Festiv...

Take Part in St. Patrick's Day Festivities Throughout West Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday, March 17th, but that isn't stopping West Michigan businesses from celebrating both earlier in the month and throughout the holiday weekend. The festivities start early to get you in the mood for this Irish holiday, with parades, fun runs, Irish food, and more! You are sure to find even more throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend, the peak of this festive holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying in Public schools Sun Jhartig 1
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec '16 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14) Oct '16 Gone with the Wind 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC