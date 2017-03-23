Pentwater's Jeruzal named NAEA's 2017 Western Region Middle Level Art Educator
The National Art Education Association has named Pentwater Public Schools teacher Carrie Jeruzal, of Ludington, Mich. its 2017 Western Region Middle Level Art Educator.
