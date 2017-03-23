Pentwater's Jeruzal named NAEA's 2017...

Pentwater's Jeruzal named NAEA's 2017 Western Region Middle Level Art Educator

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: White Lake Beacon

The National Art Education Association has named Pentwater Public Schools teacher Carrie Jeruzal, of Ludington, Mich. its 2017 Western Region Middle Level Art Educator.

