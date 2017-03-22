MDOT lifts more spring weight restrictions in Lower Peninsula today

March 23, 2017 -- Effective one half-hour before sunrise today, Thursday, March 23, weight restrictions were lifted from the southern Michigan border north to and including US-10 in Ludington east to US-127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Harrison, and east to US-23 in Standish. Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the US-10, US-127, and M-61 line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.