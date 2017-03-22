MDOT lifts more spring weight restrictions in Lower Peninsula today
March 23, 2017 -- Effective one half-hour before sunrise today, Thursday, March 23, weight restrictions were lifted from the southern Michigan border north to and including US-10 in Ludington east to US-127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Harrison, and east to US-23 in Standish. Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the US-10, US-127, and M-61 line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony's pizza (Dec '10)
|21 hr
|dragonotar
|5
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Mar 17
|Blondie04061966
|9
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Mar 9
|Laura
|10
|Bullying in Public schools
|Mar 5
|Jhartig
|1
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC