MDOT lifts more spring weight restric...

MDOT lifts more spring weight restrictions in Lower Peninsula today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

March 23, 2017 -- Effective one half-hour before sunrise today, Thursday, March 23, weight restrictions were lifted from the southern Michigan border north to and including US-10 in Ludington east to US-127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Harrison, and east to US-23 in Standish. Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the US-10, US-127, and M-61 line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony's pizza (Dec '10) 21 hr dragonotar 5
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Mar 17 Blondie04061966 9
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Mar 9 Laura 10
Bullying in Public schools Mar 5 Jhartig 1
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC