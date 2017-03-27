Hotel overdose leads to guns, drugs seizures and three arrests
An overdose call at a hotel resulted in the seizure of various drugs and numerous guns, the arrests of two men and serious injuries to the overdose victim, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the medical emergency at the Holiday Inn on U.S. 10 in Amber Township outside of Ludington on Wednesday, March 8. There they seized four long guns, a shot gun and three handguns as well as suspected cocaine, LSD, heroin and marijuana, according to a news release from the office of Sheriff Kim Cole.
