Double JJ waterpark closed for renovations
The Double JJ Resort in Rothbury has announced the temporary closure of its popular Gold Rush Indoor Waterpark for renovation. The resort is taking advantage of a slightly slower season for an extensive renovation of the 60,000 square foot facility to assure that all mechanical and hydraulic infrastructure is up to the highest standards for guests.
