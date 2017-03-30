a Ia ve been waiting for closure for ...

a Ia ve been waiting for closure for 8 monthsa a " Family of missing man speaks after body found

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A family in Oceana County is finally getting some closure after a father of eight went missing last summer. James Hepworth was last seen leaving his job in Ludington on Aug. 1. His van was found four days later in rural Wexford County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) 4 hr JanEvans 11
Nelson Family Tue LizNelson 1
Tony's pizza (Dec '10) Mar 22 dragonotar 5
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Mar 17 Blondie04061966 9
Bullying in Public schools Mar '17 Jhartig 1
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC