Volunteer keepers at iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses needed

The Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers nonprofit is looking for volunteers to man three of its iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses this summer. SPLKA has summer openings for volunteer keepers at Big Sable Lighthouse in Ludington State Park, the Ludington Breakwater Lighthouse in Ludington and the Little Sable Point Lighthouse in Silver Lake State Park.

