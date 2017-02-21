Permit renewed for sand-mining site a...

Permit renewed for sand-mining site along Lake Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The DEQ's Office of Oil, Gas and Minerals determined during its review that Sargent was in need of additional permitting. DEQ Section Supervisor Adam Wygant says Sargent Sand needs an inland lakes and streams permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec '16 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14) Oct '16 Gone with the Wind 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC