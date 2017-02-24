Jerry Welton

Jerry Welton, a former Luna Pier mayor and fire chief who had community as his focus through career and public service, died Feb. 14 in Oakview, a care facility in Ludington, Mich. He was 74. He and his wife moved to Mason County's Hamlin Township in northwestern Lower Michigan in 2005 after he stepped away from the fire service and completed his last term as Luna Pier's mayor.

