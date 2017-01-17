West Shore Community College welcomes new trustee
She was welcomed at Monday's board meeting, which began with a swearing-in of Wyman and three returning trustees, James Barker, Richard Wilson and Bruce Smith. "Thank you all for your warm welcome," Wyman told her fellow trustees.
