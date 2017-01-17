Stranded: 14-year-old crashes car of woman allegedly too drunk to drive
A woman who allegedly kept on drinking while in the backseat of a car driven by an unlicensed 14-year-old wound up in jail after the car rolled east of Ludington Saturday evening. The teenager was among several under age 16 who gathered at the woman's home near Walhalla in Branch Township, said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
