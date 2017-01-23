Store to honor Joe Lancour with Honor...

Store to honor Joe Lancour with Honor and Remember flag

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: White Lake Beacon

The parents of the late Joe Lancour, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007, will receive Honor and Remember flags at 5 p.m. today at Family Fare Supermarket, 1057 U.S. 31 South in Manistee. "I saw it advertised somewhere and I requested an Honor and Remember flag for Joe," said Rob Lancour, Joe's father.

