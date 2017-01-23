Store to honor Joe Lancour with Honor and Remember flag
The parents of the late Joe Lancour, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007, will receive Honor and Remember flags at 5 p.m. today at Family Fare Supermarket, 1057 U.S. 31 South in Manistee. "I saw it advertised somewhere and I requested an Honor and Remember flag for Joe," said Rob Lancour, Joe's father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|ReginaWalker
|9
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|Gone with the Wind
|22
|Lloyd Conway
|Sep '16
|Man
|1
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|Innocent victims
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC