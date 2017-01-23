Store to honor Joe Lancour with Honor and Remember flag

The parents of the late Joe Lancour, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007, will receive Honor and Remember flags at 5 p.m. today at Family Fare Supermarket, 1057 U.S. 31 South in Manistee. "I saw it advertised somewhere and I requested an Honor and Remember flag for Joe," said Rob Lancour, Joe's father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.